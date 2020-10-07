Vaccination center opened in Quang Nam

The vaccination center is alike other injection facilities of Vietnam Vaccine Joint Stock Company, which owns the center. It features storage warehouse following Good Storage Practices (GSP) to provide people of all ages with high-quality services.



The vaccination center with more than 20 medical examination and immunization rooms sits on the 1,000-square-meter premises. It offers the most effective vaccine for adults and children at reasonable prices.

On opening, Vietnam Vaccine Joint Stock Company has discount on its services. For instance, from October 6 to November 6, 2020, people will get 5 percent discount on vaccine package for children, for teenagers, for adults and for women who are going to have babies.

Last time, due to impact of the coronavirus pandemic, immunization task in Quang Nam Province has faced difficulties resulting in low vaccination rate.

According to the province center for disease control and prevention’s statistics, the rate of vaccination for babies under one is 59.3 percent by the end of August while medical experts have recommended immunization schedule is safe and effective at protecting babies.

By Tuong Lam - Translated by Anh Quan