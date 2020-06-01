Vaccine center opened in suburb of Ho Chi Minh City

With 30 examination rooms and one room for vaccination, the center is able to serve 1,000 people a day, it has various kinds of vaccine against influenza, measles, chicken pox, five-in-one Pentaxim vaccine, six-in - one Infanrix Hexa vaccine, Hexaxim, Imojev against Japanese encephalitis, Prevenar 13 against invasive disease, pneumonia (infection of the lungs) and acute otitis media (infection of the middle ear) , Boostrix against diphtheria – whooping cough – tetanus.



The center offers WHO-certified vaccines. It was opened to meet demand of residents in suburban districts 7, 8, Binh Chanh, Nha Be and Can Gio.

Following the development of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Health advised people to go to medical facilities across the country for immunization early especially using vaccine to boost a person’s immune system such as vaccine against influenza, measles and chicken pox.

Along with free-of-charge vaccine in the National Expanded Immunization Program, paid vaccines for children and senior people are available to prevent dangerously infectious diseases.

According to the World Health Organization, the coronavirus pandemic has killed 80 million children under one years old in the world causing a disruption in vaccination; therefore, children are at risk of contracting infectious diseases like measles, diphtheria and pneumonia.

By Tuong Lam - Translated by Uyen Phuong