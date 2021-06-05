Vaccine fund receives over US$11.68 million

Illustrative photo



The fund has been set up to receive, manage, and use voluntary financial and vaccine donations and assistance from domestic and foreign organisations and individuals along with other legal sources for Covid-19 vaccine procurement and import, internal research and production, and provision.

On June 4 alone it received about VND160.9 billion, US$5,370 and EUR720 (nearly US$7 million).The fund is scheduled to officially make its debut on June 5 in Hanoi at an event to be attended by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, officials from the Vietnam Fatherland Front, ministries, sectors, and socio-political organisations, and representatives of the people and the business community.Managed by the Ministry of Finance, the non-profit fund will use the capital mobilised in line with legal regulations, ensuring publicity, transparency, and efficiency. It is subject to examination, inspection, and audit by relevant State agencies and supervision by the Vietnam Fatherland Front and the community.According to Director of the Ministry of Finance’s State Budget Department Vo Thanh Hung, the Ministry of Health has said Vietnam needs 150 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine costing 25.2 trillion dong (US$1.1 billion) to inoculate the roughly 75 million people needed to reach herd immunity.