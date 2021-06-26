Vaccine passport program soon to go to trial: Deputy PM

Accordingly, the competent departments and units must tighten control of seven-day centralized quarantine for arrivals who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, complete tools of quarantine inspection and home health monitor, build plans on receiving fully vaccinated travelers to ensure the dual goal of both preventing the Covid-19 pandemic and developing the economy.



In the event, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism made a report on the cooperation between the Ministry of Health and the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang in implementing the guidelines of the trial of vaccine passport program in tourist destinations where the epidemic are brought under control, such as Phu Quoc Island issued by the Political Bureau and Prime Minister.

The Deputy Prime Minister also noted that localities have not to allow mass gatherings at vaccination facilities, inspect Covid-19 prevention and control work at bus rest stops, petrol stations that must update their information on the website at antoancovid.vn and have QR code scanners.

The ministries and departments the use of QR code on health insurance card, ID card, health declaration mobile apps, such as Bluezone, NCOVI to control trans-provincial coach passengers.





By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh