1,000 ventilators will be distributed to medical facilities in Hanoi and 1,000 ventilators will be given to hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City.



Humming Plus ventilators were made by Japanese Metran Company with its plant in the Southern Province of Binh Duong specializing in medical equipment, especially artificial ventilators, anaesthesia devices, and respiratory monitors.

Covid-19 patients can develop breathing difficulties, potentially needing access to a ventilator; therefore, hospitals need more ventilators.

Chairman of Metran Company, Mr. Kazufuku NITTA ( Vietnamese name Tran Ngoc Phuc), is a Vietnamese man. He wished to manifest his love to Vietnam, promising to supply 2,000 ventilators as soon as possible. Metran Company will give 2,000 ventilators within two months to satisfy the present need.

By Thao Chau - Translated by Uyen Phuong