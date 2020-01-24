Head of the hospital’s Tropical Disease Department Nguyen Ngoc Sang said that father Li Ding, born in 1954, from Wuhan City in China entered Vietnam on January 13 and then traveled to Nha Trang City of the central province of Khanh Hoa.

His son Li Zichao who had stayed in the Mekong Delta Province of Long An for four months came to Nha Trang to meet his father and then returned to Long An and Ho Chi Minh City.



The father suffered high fever on January 17 and later on January 20, the son also experienced same symptoms. They were admitted to hospital on January 22. After knowing that the pair were from Quhan, Cho Ray Hospital quarantined them and took samples for testing.

Test results conducted by the city’s Pasteur Institute have shown they were positive for corona virus.

The two traveled many localities and contacted many Vietnamese residents; therefore, the risk of spreading the disease is very high as medical officials in China have affirmed person-to-person transmission of the acute pneumonia, caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV).





By Thanh Son - Translated by Uyen Phuong