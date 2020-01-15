Vice President gifts poor patients in HCMC

Director of Tumor Hospital Dr. Pham Xuan Dung said that the infirmary has taken care of poor patients adding that as the Lunar New Year (Tet holiday) is approaching, the hospital has bought tickets for 200 poor patients to return their houses to reunite with relatives.



Moreover, the hospital managers gifted poor patients who stay the hospital because they are too weak to return their houses

Praising the hospital’s effort in taking care of poor patients, Vice President Thinh expected the hospital will improve to get patients’ satisfaction more.

She and the fund representatives presented 100 gifts each worth VND1 million to adult inpatients and child inpatients.

Later on the same day, Vice President Thinh traveled to Thong Nhat Hospital where she gave 100 gifts to underprivileged patients. She wished medical workers good health.





By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan