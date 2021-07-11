Vietnam adds 607 cases of Covid-19 on July 11

Of the number, 606 are locally-transmitted cases in the southern city, the southern provinces of Tien Giang, Vinh Long, Hau Giang, Ben Tre, An Giang, Ca Mau, Bac Lieu, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc,



As of this morning, Vietnam has a total of 26,553 domestic cases of Covid-19 and 1,917 imported cases. The number of new cases recorded in the country from April 27 to now is 24,983 cases, of which 6,430 recoveries.

There are 12 provinces and cities that have not recorded new cases for 14 days include Yen Bai, Quang Tri, Tuyen Quang, Son La, Ninh Binh, Thai Nguyen, Dien Bien, Hai Duong, Phu Tho, Nam Dinh, Quang Nam , Lao Cai.

As of 4 p.m. on July 10, a total of 4,040,783 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered. 271,409 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.





By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan