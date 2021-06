The Center for Disease Control of the southern metropolis said that authorities in Thu Duc City and District 6 have conducted zoning and tracing measures in areas where Covid-19 patients at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases are living.

The Center for Disease Control yesterday night announced to record two more Covid-19-infected patients who are residing at a tenanted house in Hiep Binh Street in Thu Duc City.

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Tan District have locked down the entire Ehome 3 apartment complex from 10:00 am yesterday and will carry out Covid-19 test on all residents there after a couple are infected by the coronavirus in the apartment complex, said the Center for Disease Control.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong