Vietnam adds nearly 2,967 locally-acquired coronavirus infections this morning



Of 2,967 cases countrywide, some 2,965 cases were found in the community while two are imported cases.

Ho Chi Minh City recorded 2,433 of the latest cases, Long An Province 233 cases, Binh Duong Province 64, Tien Giang Province 41, Dong Nai Province 53, Vinh Long 38, Ben Tre Province 28, An Giang Province 15, Hau Giang Province 5, Binh Phuoc Province 5 the Northern City of Hai Phong 3, the capital city of Hanoi 2, Son La Province 2, Quang Binh Province 2 and Thua Thien – Hue Province 1.

Noticeably, the Central Province of Quang Binh has recorded two first contacts F1 who were brought to centralized isolation camps.

As of today, Vietnam has a total of 71,144 Covid-19 cases including 2,101 imported cases whereas 69,043 cases were locally-transmitted cases. From April 27, the number of new Covid-19 patients has been 67,473 including 9,197 recoveries.

Nine localities including Yen Bai, Quang Tri, Tuyen Quang, Thai Nguyen, Dien Bien, Hai Duong, Quang Ninh, Hoa Binh and Bac Kan have gone through two weeks without new infections in the community.

Regarding treatment, Vietnam has so far reported 11,971 recoveries; however, 123 patients are being treated in intensive care units because they are in critical condition and 18 others have been using extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

Yesterday, medical workers administered 31,220 doses of Covid-19 vaccine bringing total injections to 4,367,939 doses. Some 4,042,984 people received one vaccine jabs while 324,955 people received two jabs.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan