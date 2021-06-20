Vietnam aims at herd immunity in 2022





This Covid-19 vaccination campaign aims to vaccinate 70 million people in Vietnam to create herd immunity by 2022. At the training session, Prof. Dr. Tran Van Thuan, Deputy Minister of Health, stated clearly that to ensure the work of vaccination, the health sector must put effort at every stage from closely monitoring the storage and transportation of vaccines to ensure the best quality of vaccines; ensure safe vaccination and vaccination for the right subjects; quickly and effectively handle cases of post-injection reactions.Talking to the press, Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said that this Covid-19 vaccination campaign has many differences. Specifically, the campaign not only deploys vaccination sites in all communes and wards across the country, but also organizes more mobile vaccination sites at factories, schools, and some other areas to ensure that the people access vaccines most conveniently and easily. Especially, this vaccination campaign has the participation of all ministries and agencies, especially the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Ministry of Transport, to accompany the Ministry of Health. At the same time, this vaccination campaign will enhance the application of information technology to implement effectively.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Thuy Doan