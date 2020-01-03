As of December 31, 27 Chinese patients are struck down with 'unidentified' type of pneumonia in Wuhan City of Hubei Province including seven serious cases but no death has been confirmed. Some of them were stable and two were on the verge of being discharged soon.



Chinese health sector has jumped into investigate the cause of the disease. Presently, no obvious human-to-human transmission had been found and no medical staff had been infected.

Initial tests have shown that the disease is caused by a kind of virus but health sector has not identified real cause.

Accordingly, Vietnamese Ministry of Health worked with the World Health Organization to have more information of the mysterious disease to have proper preventative methods.

The Ministry asked health centers to keep a close eye on the disease in border gates and the community to actively prevent entry of the disease into Vietnam.

Lately, China has recorded dangerous diseases such as flu A(H7N9), plague and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). In 2003, many Vietnamese medical workers were infected with SARS and succumbed to the fatal disease .





By Minh Khang – Translated by Uyen Phuong