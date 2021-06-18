Of the 60 newly discovered cases in Ho Chi Minh City, 55 had been isolated before while the other five cases are under epidemiological investigation.





Out of 55 isolated cases, 24 have tested negative for the first time for SARS-CoV-2, according to the announcement of the city Center for Disease Control.

From April 27 to now, there has been a continuous increase in the number of locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases in the city announced by the Ministry of Health, many new infection chains have been traced.

After the city has been successful in controlling the infection chain linking to the religious mission in Go Vap District, it has discovered new infection chains with a high number of infected people, such as the chain related to the Ehome 3 apartment building, the chain related to Hnam Mobile, chain related to Hoc Mon mechanical workshop, chain related to Tan Thoi 2 and 3 hamlets in outlying district Hoc Mon and in Kim Minh company in District 5.

According to Dr. Dinh Thi Hai Yen from the municipal Center for Disease Control, most Covid-19-infected people in this fourth wave of epidemics have been contracted the disease through daily contact at a workplace or their neighborhood.

Presently, Ho Chi Minh City every day detects new cases through screening without knowing the sources of infection. This proves that the pathogen is still spreading silently in the community. Therefore, people should strictly apply preventative measures when contacting others.

By staff writers - Translated by Dan Thuy