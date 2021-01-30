Vietnam approves first Covid-19 vaccine as roll-out begins

The vaccine is the first of its kind in the Southeast Asian country.



According to Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long, Astra Zeneca has committed to providing 30 million doses, scheduled to be available in the first quarter of 2021 as roll-out will begin.

Simultaneously, the Ministry will liaise with other vaccine-makers including Pfizer, Moderna to buy more vaccine for the country. The first Covid-19 vaccination in the country has taken place, as the country gears up for its largest ever immunization campaign.

Concerning locally-made vaccine, the Ministry continued directing domestic vaccine producers to prompt research and clinical trials to make their vaccine available for the roll-out.

Vaccine Nanocovax of the Ho Chi Minh City-based Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Company has completed its clinical trial’s first phase and the second phase will be carried out in February, 2021. Meanwhile vaccine Covivax of the Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC), based in the Central Province of Khanh Hoa started the first phase of clinical trial on January 21.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Dan Thuy