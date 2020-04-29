Vietnam basically drives back Covid-19 pandemic: PM

PM Phuc expressed his delight saying that the country has reported no new community transmission for the past 12 consecutive days. In low-risk areas, there has been no infection cases.

Vietnam has the lowest ratio of infections per million inhabitants in the world as the country’s Covid-19 tally is 270, he said.



Accordingly, the government will relax social distancing regulations for re-production and business to tackle unemployment for growth.

The national steering board of Covid-19 prevention said that last week, the world recorded additional 516,209 fresh cases and 37,944 new deaths while Vietnam has just recorded two new cases who were from abroad and isolated when landing in the airport.

However, the steering board noticed recovered patients tested positive again showing the virus’ complicated development transmission; therefore, the country should re-value preventive measures in a bid to monitor community transmission.

Regarding testing, Vietnam at first used biological products supplied by the World Health Organization, the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Germany but later Vietnam has made its own biological products to replace alien ones.

Currently, the Ministry of Health has planned for mass production of the biological products. If success, Vietnam is the fifth country succeeding in making its own biological products and commercializing it.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan