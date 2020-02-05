Vietnam confirms 10th case of coronavirus

The tenth case is a 42 year old female worker in the Northern Province of Vinh Phuc who had contacted closely with a woman who was positive for the virus.



She was encouraged by medical workers to go to the local infirmary for testing and isolation.

Test results have shown that she was positive for the virus. She is now being treated in the medical center’s isolation section in Binh Xuyen District. She is in stable condition.

Before, the ninth cases is a man in Vinh Phuc Province who had returned from Wuhan City in China, the heart of coronavirus outbreak.





By N.Minh - Translated by Uyen Phuong