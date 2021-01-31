Vietnam confirms 14 new COVID-19 cases on January 31 morning

Of the cases, one is recorded in Bac Ninh, two in Hoa Binh, two in Gia Lai and four in Hai Duong provinces, while Hanoi sees five.

The total locally-transmitted cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam now stand at 914, including 227 detected as from July 27.

As many as 1,456 patients have recovered so far, and the fatalities remain at 35.

Among the active patients, six have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, four twice and three thrice.

More than 23,000 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are under medical monitoring nationwide.

Vietnamplus