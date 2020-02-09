Vietnam confirms 14th nCoV infection case

The 55-year-old female patient is a neighbour of a worker in Son Loi commune, Binh Xuyen district, northern Vinh Phuc province, who had been tested positive for the virus after coming back home from a training course in China’s Wuhan city.

The newly-detected patient paid a visit to the infected worker’s home on January 28 during the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival. She is among those who had close contact with the confirmed patient and has been closely monitored since then by the provincial disease control centre.

She showed symptoms of fever, headache and sniveling on February 4. She was then brought to a clinic in Binh Xuyen district, Vinh Phuc province, for quarantine, check-up and treatment.

Her sample was tested positive for the virus by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology. She is now in stable health conditions at the local clinic.

By 11:00 on February 9, a total of 759 cases had samples tested in Vietnam and 14 of them positive for nCoV, including nine in Vinh Phuc province.