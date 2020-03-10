Vietnam confirms 34th case of COVID-19

She took a flight from Washington back to Vietnam on February 29, with a stopover in Qatar Airport, and entered Vietnam on March 2 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.



Previously, the ministry announced that a Vietnamese woman returning Vietnam on a private jet from London tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), raising the country’s total to 32.

24-year-old Vietnamese national living in London, who contacted closely with the 17th confirmed Covid-19 patient in Vietnam, rushed to a hospital in London for medical examination where doctors gave her some tablets after she was informed of the 17th Covid-19 patient in Vietnam.



She experienced coughing without fever on March 2 while she was in London; however, tablets which British physicians gave her did not help to ease her cough.

She self-quarantined in London before hiring a private plane to return Vietnam on March 9 and she was isolated in the makeshift hospital in Cu Chi District and was later transferred to the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Test results conducted by the Pasteur Institute Ho Chi Minh City have shown that she was positive for the deadly virus.

By Hanh Nguyen - Translated by Uyen Phuong