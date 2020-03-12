Vietnam confirms 39th COVID-19 infection case

This has brought the total number of infection cases in the capital city of Hanoi to five and in the country to 39.



The 25-year-old man had close contact with the 24th COVID-19 patient, who was tested positive for the virus in northern Quang Ninh province, while guiding a group of foreign tourists on a tour to Ninh Binh province on March 4.

The tour guide was hospitalized at the National Hospital for Tropical Disease No 2 in Hanoi’s Dong Anh district on March 8, with slight fever but no coughing or shortness of breath.

His sample was tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 by the National Hospital for Tropical Disease No 2.

A later test by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology also confirmed the man was infected with the virus.

The patient has been quarantined at the National Hospital for Tropical Disease No 2 and in stable health condition.

The Ministry of Health requested the Hanoi People’s Committee to track people who had contact with the patient, strictly monitor the health of all persons who had close contact with him and sterilize the environment around his home in Cau Giay district.

