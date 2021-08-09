Vietnam confirms 5,155 new Covid-19 cases, mostly in HCMC and Binh Duong

Up to this morning, Vietnam recorded a total of 215,560 Covid-19 patients, including 2,360 imported cases and 213,200 local cases.

Among the local cases, there were 786 infections in the community.Of the total cases, Ho Chi Minh City accounted for the most with 2,349 cases, followed by Binh Duong with 1,725 cases, Long An with 278, Dong Nai with 183, Ba Ria – Vung Tau with 177, Tay Ninh with 157, Vinh Long with 57, An Giang with 37, Phu Yen with 31, Can Tho with 27, Kien Giang with 19, Dong Thap with 18, Thua Thien – Hue with 17, Hau Giang with 15, Gia Lai with 14, Dak Nong with 14, Hai Duong with 5, Ha Noi with 4, Lao Cai with 1, Son La with 1, Bac Lieu with 1 and Ca Mau with 1.The new Covid-19 cases from April 27 up to now reached 211,630 cases. Among them, 68,723 patients have been reportedly recovered from the disease.Quang Ninh and Bac Kan Provinces have not recorded any coronavirus infectious cases in the past 14 days.Besides that, 12 provinces and cities have not confirmed any secondary Covid-19 cases in the localities including Lao Cai, Ninh Binh, Kon Tum, Ha Giang, Son La, Lai Chau, Tuyen Quang, Quang Tri, Nam Dinh, Yen Bai, Thai Binh and Bac Giang.

By Quoc Lap – Translated by Huyen Huong