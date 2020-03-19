Vietnam confirms 76th COVID-19 case

The latest case is a 52-year-old French man, who arrived at Tan Son Nhat International Airport on March 10 on flight TK162. He visited Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho city, Hoi An (Quang Nam province) and Hue (Thua Thien-Hue province) from March 10-16.



He then travelled to Ninh Binh province, and had sample test. His sample was sent to the National Institute for Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE) and the result was positive.

He is being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Disease No. 2 for quarantine, and in stable health condition.

Of the total 76 cases, 16 have completely recovered.