Vietnam confirms 76th Covid-19-related death

A 53-year-old woman living in Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Tan District tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on June 24. She was transferred from a local infirmary in Binh Tan District to Pham Ngoc Thach Hospital when she had fallen into a coma and suffered a breathing problem.

Health care workers’ efforts to save her were unrewarded, the woman was pronounced dead on the day.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Health confirmed on Monday morning 97 new local Covid-19 cases, including 62 in Ho Chi Minh City, raising the national tally to 15,740 infections, with 6,319 recoveries and 76 deaths.

By staff writers – Translated by Uyen Phuong