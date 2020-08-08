Vietnam confirms five new COVID-19 cases

Of the three community cases, patent 785 is a 42-year-old man living in Duc Thuong commune, Hoai Duc district, Hanoi.



He and his family travelled to Da Nang city between July 16 and 20. On August 3, he started to develop a cough and was taken to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases’ branch 2 in Dong Anh district on August 6.

He was tested and results released on August 7 showed that he was positive for the SARS-CoV-2.

Two other community cases in the central province of Quang Ngai are people who came into close contact with the other patients carrying the virus.

The two important cases are citizens who were repatriated from Mexico transiting through Japan on August 5. They are both being treated at Khanh Hoa Tropical Diseases Hospital.

There has now been 789 people testing positive for COVID-19 since the first case was detected in January. Of those, 316 returned to Vietnam from other countries and territories.

Since July 25 when community infections resurged in Da Nang, 333 people connected to the central city have tested positive.

There are currently 166,521 people quarantined nationwide, including 6,939 at hospitals, 24,446 at other concentrated quarantine facilities and 135,146 at their homes.

Out of the total number of people who have contracted the virus, 395 or 50.1 percent have made full recovery, and to date, there have been 10 fatalities.