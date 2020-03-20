Vietnam confirms nine new coronavirus infections

Four are in Hanoi and five in Ho Chi Minh City, all of them returning from abroad.



The 77th patient is a 25-year-old female in Hanoi ’s Nhan Chinh Ward, Thanh Xuan District. She is a Vietnamese student studying in the UK who returned to Hanoi ’s Noi Bai airport on March 17 on flight QR976. Upon arrival, she was taken into quarantine and later tested positive.

The 78th case is a 22-year-old male in Hanoi ’s Bac Tu Liem District. He’s also a Vietnamese student in the UK, who returned to Noi Bai on March 17 on flight EK394.

Both patients are quarantined at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases where their conditions are described as stable.

The 79th case is a 48-year-old female in Dong Hai District of Bac Lieu Province. She’s been living in the UK for the last two years. She flew from London to Dubai on March 14 on flight EK4, then returned to Vietnam on flight EK392 on March 15. At the point of arrival, she was not showing any symptoms, but was quarantined in District 12 in HCM City.

On March 16, she developed a fever and was sent to the Cu Chi Field Hospital, where it was revealed that her lungs were damaged. She tested positive twice on March 17 and 18.

The 80th patient is an 18-year-old male, also in Dong Hai District of Bac Lieu Province and is the son of the 79 case. He had also been living in the UK for two years, and together with his mother, returned to Vietnam on the same flight. He had shown no symptoms but tested positive on March 18. He is being treated at the Cu Chi Field Hospital.

The 81st case is a 20-year-old male resident in Konplong District of Kon Tum Province. He flew from Paris to Vietnam on flight AF258 on March 14. He displayed no symptoms upon arrival but was quarantined in District 12. He tested positive on March 19.

The 82nd patient is a 16-year-old female in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 5. She flew with her mother from London to Dubai on flight EK30 on March 14, and returned to Vietnam on March 15. She had no symptoms upon arrival and was quarantined in District 12. She tested positive on March 19.

The 83rd case is a 50-year-old American woman in Binh Thanh District in HCM City. She was on flight TK612 from Turkey’s Istanbul to Vietnam on March 15. Within 14 days before her arrival in Vietnam , she had visited Thailand’s Phuket. Upon arrival, she was not coughing, experiencing a fever or shortness of breath. She was quarantined in District 12 before testing positive on March 19.

The 84th patient is a 21-year-old male in Hanoi ’s Dong Da District. He’s studying in the UK, and returned to Noi Bai airport on flight VN54 on March 18. He tested positive on March 19 and is being quarantined in the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh where he is in a stable condition.

The final case announced on Thursday is a 20-year-old man in Ba Dình District in Hanoi . He’s a Vietnamese student who has been studying in the UK and returned to Noi Baion flight VN0054 on March 18. He tested positive on March 19 and is quarantined in the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh.

He is also in a stable condition.