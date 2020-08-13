Vietnam confirms one more death, fourteen new cases of Covid-19

In related news, People’s Committee in the Southern Province of Dong Nai yesterday announced preventative measures against the coronavirus pandemic. It has assigned the health sector and police force to receive people from foreign countries.



Authorities in districts in Dong Nai will impose fines on those who don’t wear facemasks in public places and throw facemasks in wrong places. Local police officers must check households and hotels in their jurisdictions to detect foreigners who have not declared their health condition and not isolated 14 days according to the regulations.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc yesterday said at an online conference with local administrators that the next 10 days would be critical in the Southeast Asian country's fight against a new coronavirus outbreak.

Vietnam was lauded for suppressing an earlier contagion through aggressive testing, contact-tracing and quarantining, but it is now racing to control infections in multiple locations linked to the Central City of Da Nang.

People hailed the government and local administrations’ determination in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic with flexible measures especially in big cities avoiding mess in society and production.

Mr. Phuc said people are now more self-controlled than previous time and there was no speculation.

By SGGP staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan