Vietnam considers collecting Covid-19 treatment fee

Mr. Phuc chaired the conference to listen to the national steering board for Covid-19 prevention and control’s report after nearly two months, the country had gone without any community transmission of the virus.



Speaking at the opening of the conference, PM Phuc said that the bank of social policies’ support packages with zero interest rate have not been disbursed to enterprises affected by Covid-19 because most of them have resumed operation.

However, PM Phuc warned that the pandemic has been taking place in the world; therefore, Vietnam should continue disseminating coronavirus prevention and control as proactively as possible in addition to socio-economic growth.

Moreover, he requested to expand export market not depending on a certain nation.

According to the report of the national steering board for Covid-19 prevention and control, no new case of coronavirus has been reported for 54 days. Three fresh cases of coronavirus recorded on June 8 are people from other countries who were kept under mandatory institutional quarantine after landing in airports.

So far, 316 Covid-19 patients recovered while 16 are being under treatment. A British pilot who is Vietnam’s most seriously ill Covid-19 patient has been able to sit up and move his legs as his muscular strength continues to improve during treatment at a hospital in Ho Chi Minh City.

Presently, around 8,182 people who had close contact with infected patients have been under isolation.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem said that the city has recorded no community transmission of coronavirus for 67 days.

To prevent the pandemic, the city has strictly followed the Prime Minister and the national steering board for Covid-19 prevention and control’s direction on those who made entry into Vietnam. City authorities also focused on providing financial assistance to people who have been affected by the pandemic.

He said that the city will make concerted efforts to both prevent the pandemic unveiling a recovery plan that aims to address the damage caused by the pandemic and improve businesses’ competitive positioning as well as enhance the role of economic development council which the city has established before.

The Prime Minister gave the green light to the entry of experts, investors and skilled employees. The Ministry of Transportation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will propose proper flights while the people’s committees in cities and provinces will arrange isolation and testing areas to facilitate these special people’s entry.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Uyen Phuong