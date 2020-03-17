Additionally, the Ministry announced seven flights have people infected with the disease caused by coronavirus inquiring passengers of these flights to contact local medical clinics for testing.



The 58th patient is a 26-year-old woman residing on Yen The Street in Dien Bien Ward in Ba Dinh District of Hanoi.

She is an international student in France. She arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on March 15 and her test result conducted by the capital’s Center for Disease Control returned positive for the novel coronavirus.

She and the people who had been in close contact with her have been quarantined at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh.

The 59th patient is a 30-year-old Vietnam Airlines flight attendant who served on flight VN0054 from London that landed in Hanoi on March 2 which linked with one of the Covid-19 confirmed case .

She experienced coughing and fever; her tests results came out to be positive for the virus. She was quarantined in the National Hospital of Tropical Disease in stable condition.

The 60th patient is a Frenchman who flew from Paris to Hanoi on March 9 on the same flight as another COVID-19 patient previously diagnosed in Vietnam. The man visited a number of attractions in Hanoi and in the Northern Province of Ninh Binh.

He is now under quarantine after his test has shown that he is positive for the deadly virus.

A 42- year- old man returning from Malaysia has been confirmed to catch Covid-19. The man residing in Thuan Nam District of the South-central Province of Ninh Thuan experienced sore throat and fever on march 15, he came to the local General Hospital for examination.

Pasteur Institute Nha Trang carried out test and confirmed the man to be positive for the deadly virus.

The Ministry is seeking all passengers who boarded seven flights, namely SQ176 on March 15, VJ826 on March 4, TK162 on March 8, QH1521 on March 9, QH1524 on March 13, SU290 on March 13, QR970 on March 10 because COVID-19 patients were among the passengers of these flights.

Vietnam presently bans arrivals from the Schengen Area and the UK, suspending visas on arrival for all foreigners and demanding anyone entering the Southeast Asian nation from places hard hit by the virus be quarantined.

The novel coronavirus, which first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019, has infected over 182,330 people and killed more than 7,142 people globally as of Monday evening, according to Ministry of Health statistics.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Uyen Phuong