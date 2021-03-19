Vietnam delays injecting Covid-19 vaccine into people over 65

In addition to people over 65, patients with chronic diseases, pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, patients with immunodeficiency disorders, patients suffering from terminal cancer, patients with cirrhosis, people taking corticosteroids or chemotherapy drugs or radiotherapy within 14 days, people being treated with immunoglobulin or plasma of Covid-19 patients within 90 days, patients with thrombocytopenia or hemophilia will not receive Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Ministry’s decision.



In a related news, the Ministry yesterday announced more than frontline 24,000 staffs and health workers in 12 cities and provinces and steering boards for Covid-19 prevention and control have so far received the AstraZeneca vaccine. Some 4,078 of them experienced common post-vaccination reactions.

For the safety of health workers who received the Covid-19 vaccine in the inoculation drive, the Ministry of Health on March 18 issued the temporary guidance of screening on doctors and nurses prior to the administration of AstraZeneca vaccine in a bid to ensure the health condition of the priority groups.

In the guidance, those eligible for this time immunization are 18 and over and are not allergic to active elements or any excipients in the ingredients of vaccine. Moreover, those who did experience secondary anaphylactic reaction, an acute and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction after getting Covid-19 injection in previous time, will not get vaccinated.

