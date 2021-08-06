Vietnam detects 4,009 new Covid-19 infections over last 12 hours

HCMC remains the country’s largest coronavirus hotspot with 2,563 new cases, followed by neighbouring Binh Duong (322) and Long An (286).

There are also 253 cases in Tien Giang, 207 in Dong Nai, 77 in Da Nang, 63 in Vinh Long, 53 in Dong Thap, 47 in An Giang, 34 in Tra Vinh, 27 in Phu Yen, 19 in Binh Dinh, 17 in Kien Giang, 14 in Gia Lai, five in Ha Tinh, four each in Dak Nong, Thanh Hoa and Lam Dong, two each in Bac Lieu, Lao Cai, Quang Tri, and Lang Son, and one each in Hai Duong and Hanoi.



The number of infections since Vietnam was hit by the fourth COVID-19 wave reached 185,162, including 55,266 given the all-clear. The total recoveries stood at 58,040.



Among the patients, 486 are under care at ICUs and 20 are receiving ECMO support.



On August 5, more than 442,422 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered across the country, taking the total shots given so far to more than 8.06 million, with 820,023 people fully vaccinated with two jabs.



The same day, more than 300 healthcare workers from Hanoi’s Viet Duc University Hospital were sent to HCM City with tonnes of medical equipment to help the city fight Covid-19. They include many physicians and nurses with years of experience working at ICUs.



The Ministry of Health has decided to establish four more Intensive Care Centres in HCM City, in addition to a 1,000-bed Covid-19 intensive care hospital already in operation.