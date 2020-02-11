Vietnam discharges three more recovered patients infected with novel coronavirus

Noticeably, three cured patients of the novel coronavirus are residents in the Northern Province of Vinh Phuc, who recently returned from a vocational training program in the central Chinese City of Wuhan, the epicenter of the 2019-nCoV outbreak.



Among them is N.T.D. who arrived at the infirmary and tested positive for the virus on January 25. After undergoing a 14-day course of treatment, she no longer has such symptoms as fever and coughing.

Test results have shown that she was negative for 2019-nCoV.

30-year-old T.C.P started to have a fever on January 26 and developed coughing on January 29. He tested positive for the virus on February 1.

Doctors have performed three separate tests on him both returning negative for 2019-nCoV.

The last patient returned home to reunite with her relative on Tet holiday (the Lunar New Year). She was admitted to the hospital on January 31 and tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Her coughing abated after 11 days and test results have shown that she was negative for the deadly virus.

