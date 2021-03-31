Vietnam enhances safety measures in Covid-19 vaccination drive

According to the Minister’s direction, more people will receive the Covid-19 vaccine in the coming time. Therefore, Health Minister Long required departments of health in cities and provinces to review and update the list of priority groups to receive the vaccine under the Government's Resolution No. 21/NQ-CP issued on February 26, 2021 on purchasing and using Covid-19 vaccine.





Additionally, the Health Minister called for the participation of local health centers and medical staff in the Covid-19 immunization drive.

The Ministry of Health’s sub-divisions, the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, the Pasteur Institute and health centers nationwide were assigned to carry out the Covid-19 vaccination plan in the period of 2021-2022. These above-mentioned divisions, institutes and centers must ensure the quality of vaccine as well as carry out safe vaccination; provide timely treatment of post-vaccination allergic reactions and complications.

On the same day, Director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology Professor Dang Duc Anh said that the first shipment including 811,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine supplied by Covax Facility will arrive in Vietnam in April. The vaccine will be preserved by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology before it is distributed.

According to the plan, the Covax Facility will supply 4,8 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to Vietnam in 2021.

The National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control said that Vietnam reported no new Covid-19 cases on the day. The number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam is still 2,594.

An additional 51 Covid-19 patients also recovered bringing a total number of recoveries to 2,359. An additional 1,276 people were vaccinated the day before yesterday. Therefore, 46,416 people have been inoculated.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan