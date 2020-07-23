Vietnam expects to make and sell Covid-19 vaccine soon

He made the statement at a yesterday meeting on implementation of vaccine production, clinical trials and registration of the locally-made vaccine.



In the context that many nations are fighting against the pandemic, successful production of the vaccine will be a significant step. A group of scientists from the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE) and VabioTech, a state-owned firm managed by the Ministry of Health, have been working together to make the vaccine.

Vietnam is one of 38 countries which has had the National Regulatory Authority (NRA) for vaccines as per the World Health Organization; therefore, if the Southeast Asian country gets success in making the vaccine, it can sell to other nations.

However, he stressed that production of the vaccine will bump into difficulties without the government, state competent, researchers, manufacturers, sponsors’ concerted efforts.

Professor Thanh Long also said Vietnam has been controlled well the pandemic yet social distancing is just a temporary solution to curb fresh infection cases and the spread of the disease. The best measure against the disease is vaccination.

Presently, four companies Vabiotech, Polyvac, Ivac, and Nanogen are working on vaccine.

Talking about vaccine Covid-19 production in the world, a representative from PATH, an international, nonprofit global health organization, said that there has been no vaccine and drug for prevention and treatment of Covid-19. Producers and research institutions in all countries have been racing against the clock in making drugs and vaccine for early detection of the virus as well as treatment.

So far, 163 pharmaceutical companies in the globe have been making researches on vaccine. Twenty three kinds of vaccines have been experimented on human.

Most authorities in the world have had good policies to facilitate vaccine researches.

By Khanh Nguyen - Translated by Uyen Phuong