Beforehand, the Southern Province of Binh Duong’s Thuan An District had seen one death and many hospitalizations relating to Botulinum toxin after eating canned pâté food on March 28, the administration has required an investigation.

Vietnam Food Administration warns of Botulinum toxin in canned food According to the administration, the product origin must be traced back and sales of the food was banned. Moreover, punishment will be imposed on violators.

Additionally, competent agencies must increase information of the poisoned product to the public and supervision on the production and preservation of the canned food and fermented products.

Deputy Chief of the administration Tran Viet Nga said that all tinned food products and fermented products all produced toxic substances. Therefore, household businesses must not manufacture vacuum-packed food to keep it for a long time. Consumers need to check production date and expired date when they buy canned food products.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Dan Thuy