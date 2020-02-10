Vietnam gives US$500,000 medical aid to China amid novel coronavirus epidemic

At the granting ceremony taking place in Hanoi-based Noi Bai Airport, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung handed over the assistance including ventilators, cleanroom suits, gloves, and face masks to Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo.



On the occasion the Vietnam Red Cross Society also called for contributions from all walks of life. The society collected medical equipment worth $100,000 , a part of them will be transported to Wuhan City for the fight of the pandemic.

In related news, a mission team of the Ministry of Health led by Deputy Health Minister Do Xuan Tuyet yesterday paid a visit to two northern border provinces of Ha Giang and Lao Cai to check the prevention task.

In Ha Giang, Deputy Health Minister Tuyet visited Thanh Thuy border gate , the General Hospital and the isolation section in the Military School. According to the report of Ha Giang People’s Committee, from January 23 to February 8, 519 tourists entered Vietnam through the Thanh Thuy and Xin Man border gates. All of visitors had to fill health declaration forms and be disinfected.

Meanwhile the mission team gave 8,000 facemasks and 200 soaps to the pandemic prevention steering board in Lao Cai.

