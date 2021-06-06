Vietnam has 102 more Covid-19 cases nationwide

By the morning of June 6, the health sector of Ha Tinh Province had taken samples of 165 F1 cases from two Covid-19 patients in Thach Trung Commune and tested 156 F1s. The results are negative for the first time for SARS-CoV-2, and the remaining samples are waiting for results.



For two Covid-19 cases in Nguyen Du Ward of Ha Tinh City, two out of 16 F1s are tested and give negative results for the first time for SARS-CoV-2.

By noon on June 6, the Ministry of Health informed that within the past six hours, the whole country had 102 more Covid-19 cases recorded in Bac Giang (69), Bac Ninh (14), Ho Chi Minh City (10), Ha Tinh (5), Hanoi (2), and Binh Duong (2). Of which, 100 cases were detected in isolation facilities or lockdown areas.



Accordingly, the three latest cases are N.B.D. (59) and his wife N.T.T. (53) of Trung Tien Village in Viet Tien Commune in Thach Ha District of Ha Tinh Province and D.T.P.T. (24) of Doai Thinh Village in Thach Trung Commune of Ha Tinh City.Earlier, these three patients had been in contact with two Covid-19 cases in Doai Thinh Village, announced on the morning of June 5. N.B.D. and his wife N.T.T. met them on June 2, and D.T.P.T. met them on May 30.After identifying the above three cases as F1 of two Covid-19 cases in Doai Thinh Village, the provincial health sector immediately conducted concentrated isolation and took samples for testing.According to the latest test results on the morning of June 6, all three cases were positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.Currently, the province continues to trace F1 and F2 cases to implement pandemic prevention and control measures following regulations.Thus, from June 5 to now, in Ha Tinh Province, there are seven positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, of which five were F1.Vietnam has had a total of 7,131 domestic and 1,551 imported Covid-19 cases. The number of new Covid-19 patients from April 27 to now is 5,561. There are 15 provinces, including Yen Bai, Quang Ngai, Dong Nai, Nghe An, Quang Ninh, Quang Nam, Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue, Dak Lak, Nam Dinh, Hoa Binh, Tuyen Quang, Phu Tho, Son La, and Ninh Binh with no new cases reported in the past 14 days.