Vietnam has 29,006 recovered patients with Covid-19 as of July 30 morning

In this morning, Vietnam reported 4,992 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, including five imported cases and 4,987 domestic infections.



Among the new cases, 2,740 were found in HCMC, 1,284 in Binh Duong, 242 in Tien Giang, 203 in Dong Nai , 90 in Dong Thap, 88 in Tay Ninh, 79 in Ben Tre, 78 in Khanh Hoa, 63 in Hanoi, 23 in Can Tho, 21 in Long An, 17 in Phu Yen, 17 in Binh DInh, 17 in Kien Giang, 15 in Vinh Long, three in Thai Nguyen, two in Dak Nong, two in Ha Tinh and one in Nam Dinh.

Four localities have gone through 14 days without new infections in the community, consisting of Yen Bai, Dien Bien, Quang Ninh and Bac Kan.

Ten localities have not got cases of F1 that become F0, including Lao Cai, Ninh Binh, Kon Tum, Ha Giang, Son La, Lai Chau, Hoa Binh, Tuyen Quang, Quang Tri and Nam Dinh.

The country’s total number of 31,780 patients has been given the all-clear. Among patients under treatment, 346 severe patients have to be admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), 19 patients at increased risk of severe illness from Covid-19 received extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support.

According to the Treatment Subcommittee of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, a total 159 deaths were recorded from July 27-29, including 132 in HCMC, nine in Long An, six in Dong Thap, three in Da Nang, one in Hanoi, three in Khanh Hoa, four in Dong Nai and one in Vinh Long.

Around 5,711,291 samples were given for Covid-19 testing from April 27 to present.

On July 30, 208,041 more people received Covid-19 vaccine shots, bringing the total doses administered in the country to over 5,529,898 million. A total of 4,983,496 people have been vaccinated with one jab and 546,402 people have fully got two shots.







