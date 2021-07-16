Vietnam has additional 1,438 new Covid-19 cases today

As of this morning, Vietnam has a total of 40,296 domestic cases of Covid-19 and 1,992 imported cases. The number of new cases recorded in the country from April 27 to now is 38,726 cases, of which 6,914 are recoveries.

Most cases were logged in the southern provinces of Dong Nai, Dong Thap, Binh Duong, Vinh Long, Ben Tre, Binh Phuoc, Kien Giang, An Giang, Hau Giang, and the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho, the central provinces of Nghe An, Phu Yen, the central-highland provinces of Lam Dong, Dak Nong and Hanoi. Some 1,274 cases were detected in blocked areas or isolation camps.

Some 9,688 people have recovered from the disease while of the people under treatment in hospitals nationwide, 502 of them were negative for SARS-CoV-2.

Some 12 provinces and cities that have not recorded new cases for 14 days include Yen Bai, Quang Tri, Tuyen Quang, Son La, Ninh Binh, Thai Nguyen, Dien Bien, Hai Duong, Phu Tho, Quang Ninh, Bac Kan and Hoa Binh.

The health sector has carried out 4,279,373 Covid-19 tests from April 27.

Additional 21,815 people were inoculated against Covid-19 yesterday taking the number of vaccine jabs administered to 4,185,623 doses. Approximately 3,890,947 people received one vaccine jab while 294,676 people received enough two jabs.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Anh Quan