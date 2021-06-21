Vietnam has additional 47 Covid-19 cases including 33 cases in HCMC

Of 47 cases, 41 were discovered in blocked areas or centralized isolation camps.



Leaders of the People's Committee of Thuan An city and Tan Uyen town in the Southern Province of Binh Duong have proactively taken measures to prevent and control Covid-19 due to recent complicated developments of the coronavirus epidemic lately.

The provincial authorities have decided to apply social distancing in Tan Uyen and Thuan An according to Directive 16 of the Prime Minister from 0:00 on June 21 until further notice.

Thuan An city requested to suspend all non-essential services, flea markets, street vendors. Only business establishments of essential goods such as food, gasoline, electricity, water, fuel are allowed to open. At the same time, passenger transport vehicles are temporarily suspended from operation except for public vehicle services.

Additionally, all bodies must strictly implement social distancing throughout the town in accordance with Directive 16 of the Prime Minister including keeping a safe distance between people and not gathering more than 2 people outside of offices, schools, hospitals, and in public places

The provincial People Committee also requested organizations, companies, and administration in communes and wards to strictly comply with the directions of the Prime Minister and central ministries, and the province relating to the prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic.

In yesterday night, the provincial Center for Disease Control announced 13 additional cases of Covid-19, fortunately, all of them had been brought to centralized isolation camps before. Of 14 Covid-19 infection cases, eight linked with Vietnam House Wares Company in Thuan An Town and one related to Hien Hoa Anh in Tan Uyen Town, and four cases in a company for wastewater treatment.

The National Steering Board of Covid-19 Prevention and Control yesterday evening announced two Covid-19-related deaths. A 53-year-old man in Vinh Phuc and an 80-year-old man in Bac Ninh have died after contracting Covid-19, pushing the national pandemic death toll to 66. Both of them had underlying health conditions.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan