Vietnam has no new Covid-19 case on Sept. 20 morning

Vietnam had no new Covid-19 cases to report on September 20 morning, keeping the national count at 1,068, according to the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

Of the total infections, 691 are locally transmitted, with 551 recorded as from July 25.



The country’s total recoveries was 942, and there have been 35 fatalities so far.



Among the active patients, 14 have tested negative for the coronavirus once, three twice and 22 three times.



Nearly 24,400 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients and came from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide.