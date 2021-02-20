Vietnam has no new COVID-19 cases to report on Feb. 20 morning

So far, Vietnam has seen 1,463 locally-transmitted cases, including 775 cases found since January 27 when a new COVID-19 wave broke out.



At present, a total of 125.572 people who had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being under quarantine nationwide, including 594 in hospitals, 13,316 in state-designated establishments and 111,662 others at their residences.



Among the patients undergoing treatment, 69 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 39 twice and 55 thrice.



The Health Ministry advised people to remain proactive in pandemic prevention and control by continuing to wear face masks when going out, disinfecting frequently, maintaining a safe distance, refraining from mass gatherings, and making medical declarations.



