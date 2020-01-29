Vietnam health authority completing treatment plan for coronavirus

Successful treatment of the two cases of coronavirus proved that Vietnam’s health sector can treat infected cases of the new virus; accordingly, the Ministry will continue finish the treatment plan. All suspected cases have been isolated and their health is better gradually, said Mr. Son.

According to Deputy Health Minister Son, the Ministry has been working with the Ministry of Information and Communications to implement online meeting. The Department of Treatment will preside the meeting with hospitals across the country which are treating people infected with coronavirus to update information and discuss the best treatment.

According to the Ministry’s contagious disease supervision system, as of 10 AM of January 29, the number of confirmed cases increased to 6,058 and death toll climbs above 130

Thailand has reported 14 cases of infection; Hong Kong (China) and Taiwan (China) have eight each; the United States and Australia have five each; Singapore and Japan each have seven; Malaysia, South Korea, German and France have reported four each; Canada has three; Vietnam has two; and Nepal, Cambodia and Sri Lanka each have one. There have been no deaths outside China.

All suspect cases have been isolated.

Vietnamese Ministry of Health has expanded screening of travelers from China to border gates and ports of entry as well as established 40 mobile teams to isolate and transport people infected with coronavirus.

By Thanh An - Translated by Uyen Phuong