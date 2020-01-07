The Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health worked with the World Health Organization on the mystery virus sickening people to have proper preventative measures against it.



Additional 44 people had been diagnosed with pneumonia, the cause of which is unknown, as of January 5, Chinese health authorities has said. Eleven people of them are in serious condition and two recovered totally with no death has been reported.

Preliminary investigations have shown no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission and no medical staff infection.

Respiratory pathogens such as influenza, avian influenza, adenovirus, SARS and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus, or MERS-cov, have been excluded. Pathogen identification is still under way, Chinese Ministry of Health said.

Chinese girl who contracted pneumonia and traveled to Wuhan, China, was not affected by the mystery virus sickening people there, Singapore’s health ministry announced.

The Ministry of Health is aware of the cluster of severe pneumonia cases in Wuhan city in Hubei Province. It requested health authorities in cities and provinces to keep an eye on the strange pneumonia at border crossings by scanning body temperatures of passengers arriving from the Chinese city by air and border gates.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Uyen Phuong