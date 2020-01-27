Vietnam isolates 35 suspected cases of coronavirus

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam presided a meeting with the Ministry of Health’s disease prevention board following the complicated development of China’s coronavirus.

He ordered to intensify prevention measures against the acute respiratory illness caused by a new strain of corona virus. Health sector must quarantine and take care of people infected with the disease especially not let it spread.

Mr. Dam affirmed disease prevention is top priority. In the upcoming time, all agencies and local administration must carry out preventative measures against the disease according to the Ministry of Health’s guideline.

He reminded competent forces not to neglect to check health condition of travelers who had visited or contacted with residents in coronavirus-hit areas because incubation time is 14 days.

Competent forces in airports and border gates should disseminate information to travelers for their sake and the community’s sake.

The Da Nang General Hospital yesterday said twelve people including seven Chinese nationals have been put in isolation over the new coronavirus. They were under observation as they all had fevers and recent contact with high-risk subjects.

In a document signed by head of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism Nguyen Trung Khanh to departments of tourism and departments of culture-sports-tourism across the country and travel agents, it asked all to enhance prevention of the disease caused by virus corona (nCoV) and not to take tourists to coronavirus-hit areas.

Paasengers can take a free face mask from the booth in Noi Bai Airport (Photo: SGGP) The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) allowed Vietnamese budget carrier VietJet Air to run exceptional flights from Khanh Hoa to the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a novel coronavirus outbreak, to bring Chinese tourists back home. The flights must return empty with no passengers and all crew members underwent health check-ups and the aircraft must be sterilized in line with regulations.

Around 10,000 face masks have been given gratis to passengers in Noi Bai Airport to prevent the spread of the fatal disease. It is expected that 50,000 face masks will be handed over to people in upcoming days.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong