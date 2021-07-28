Vietnam logs 2,858 Covid-19 domestic cases on July 28 morning

A health worker collects samples for Covid-19 swab test (Photo: VNA)



Ho Chi Minh City, the current largest hotspot of the country, reported the most number of new infections with 2,115, followed by Dong Nai with 134, Tay Ninh 120, Dong Thap 91, Khanh Hoa 86 and Hanoi capital 69.

There were a total of 403 cases detected in the community.

As of July 28 morning, the national tally hit 117,121, including 2,206 imported infections.

The number of cases since the fourth wave of outbreaks hit the country on April 27 amounted to 113,345.

As many as 22,946 people have recovered from Covid-19.

More than 258,070 people were inoculated against Covid-19 vaccine on July 27, raising the number of vaccinated persons to 5,013,175, including 450,836 having received full two shots.