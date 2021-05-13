Vietnam logs 35 COVID-19 infections on early May 13

There were two imported cases, one in Long An and one in An Giang province. They were put under quarantine upon arrival.



Vietnam has documented 2,213 domestically-transmitted infections, and 1,445 imported cases so far. As many as 643 new cases were recorded since the latest outbreak hit the nation on April 27.

According to the Ministry of Health’s Department of Medical Examination and Treatment Department, the country has seen 2,636 recoveries.

A total of 77,648 people who came in close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide, including 1,052 at hospitals, 32,228 at other quarantine sites, and 44,368 at home or accommodations.

Among the COVID-19 patients, 19 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 18 twice, and 25 thrice.

As many as 942,030 frontline medical workers and members of community-based anti-COVID-19 groups in Vietnam had been injected with COVID-19 vaccine as of 4pm on May 12. The country began its COVID-19 inoculation campaign on March 8.

Since the pandemic has become more complicated, people should strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration).