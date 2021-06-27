Vietnam logs 76 Covid-19 cases including 65 in HCMC





So far, some 3,299,232 people have received Covid-19 jabs and 155,488 people of them received two Covid-19 jabs.

The northern provinces of Yen Bai, Tuyen Quang, Son La, Ninh Binh, Thai Nguyen, Dien Bien, Vinh Phuc, Hai Duong, Phu Tho, Thanh Hoa, the central provinces of Quang Tri, Thua Thien – Hue, the Central Highlands provinces of Dak Lak have not recorded any cases of Covid-19 for 14 days.

This morning, the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control confirmed the newest death relating to coronavirus disease is an 80-year-old man in Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Binh District, marking Vietnam’s 75th coronavirus-related death since the beginning of the pandemic.

The elderly man lived with his children and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on June 10. He was admitted to Tan Binh District Hospital for quarantine and treatment. The man has a history of high blood pressure, gout, and Cushing’s syndrome – a type of endocrine and metabolic disorders.

As his condition worsened later the same day, he was transferred to the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Despite health care workers’ efforts to save him, he passed away today due to old age and serious underlying conditions.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong