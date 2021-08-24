Vietnam logs additional 10,280 Covid-19 cases

Medical workers take samples for Covid-19 testing in HCMC's District 12. (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City, which is the current largest pandemic hotspot of the country, logged 4,251 infections, followed by its neighbouring provinces of Binh Duong, with 3,183 cases and Dong Nai, with 623 cases.

The remainders were found in Tien Giang (459), Long An (388), Ba Ria-Vung Tau (154), Da Nang (152), Dak Lak (128), Khanh Hoa (125), Nghe An (111), Dong Thap (100), Can Tho (85), An Giang (75), Ben Tre (65), Kien Giang (57), Phu Yen (43), Hanoi (40), Binh Thuan (36), Tra Vinh (34), Son La (21), Binh Dinh (19), Tay Ninh (17), Thua Thien Hue (17), Binh Phuoc (13), Vinh Long (10), Bac Giang (9), Quang Nam (8 ), Dak Nong (7), Ninh Binh (6), Quang Binh (6), Gia Lai (5), Bac Lieu (5), Ha Tinh (4), Ninh Thuan (4), Bac Ninh (2), Thanh Hoa (1), Ha Nam (1), Lam Dong (1), and Ca Mau (1).

The new cases brought the country’s total count to 358,456, ranking 66th out of 222 countries and territories across the world, while its infection rate is placed at 169th with an average of 3,646 Covid-19 cases per 1 million people.

On August 23, an additional 6,945 patients were given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number of recoveries to 154,612.

Meanwhile, 389 more fatalities were confirmed, lifting the death toll to 8,666, or 2.4 percent of the total number of infections, equivalent to the world’s average rate.

An additional 298,376 does of Covid-19 vaccines were administered on August 22, bringing the total number of inoculated doses to 17,364,569, including 15,530,221 first shots and 1,834,348 second jabs.

Vietnamplus