Vietnam logs additional 263 domestic-transmitted Covid-19 cases

Medical workers take samples of pupils at Nguyen Binh Khiem Primary School in Ho Chi Minh City for Covid-19 testing (Photo: VNA)

Most of the domestic infections were detected in the southern largest hub of Ho Chi Minh City, with 217 cases. The remainders were found in Phu Yen (17), Long An (15), Khanh Hoa (9), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (2), Dong Thap (2) and An Giang (1).

The new infections brought the national count to 19,310, including 17,462 domestic and 1,848 imported cases. The number of locally-transmitted cases since the fourth wave of outbreaks hit the country on April 27 amounted to 15,892.

Among active patients undergoing treatment, 313 have tested negative to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 132 twice and 74 thrice.

A total of 7,643 patients have been free from the virus while the death toll related to the disease was 84.

Up to 240,924 people who had close contact with Covid-19-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are currently quarantined across the country, including 2,114 in hospitals, 54,219 in state-designated establishments and 184,491 at their places of residence.

By 5:00pm on July 3, Vietnam’s Covid-19 vaccine fund had received VND8,041 billion (US$350.78 million).

The sum was contributed by 358,572 organisations and individuals both at home and abroad.

Vietnamplus