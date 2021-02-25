Vietnam logs no COVID-19 infections on Feb 25 morning

Vietnam has 88,583 people who came in close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas under quarantine nationwide, including 592 at hospitals, 12,112 at other quarantine sites, and 75,879 at home.

Among the patients under treatment, 62 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 57 twice and 77 thrice.

According to the Treatment Sub-committee, with additional 14 patients declared clear of the coronavirus on February 25 morning, Vietnam has seen 1,804 recoveries so far.

In a bid to live safely with the pandemic, people should strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration).